Neuronic Welcomes Light Therapy Experts to its Scientific Advisory Board

Michael Hamblin, Liisa Laakso, and Paul Chazot will help guide Neuronic's research and product development

EGG HARBOR, N.J, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronic , a pioneering company in the field of photobiomodulation (PBM) technology, also known as light therapy, is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished individuals to its Scientific Advisory Board.



Driven by the goal to enhance lives through technology, Neuronic strives to empower individuals. The company aims to obtain a medical device licence to alleviate symptoms on those with neurological conditions. Neuronic is currently focused on improving overall well-being for everyone.

The newly appointed advisors — Michael Hamblin, Liisa Laakso, and Paul Chazot — bring invaluable expertise to guide Neuronic's research and development.

Michael Hamblin

Michael Hamblin , Ph.D., is a renowned figure in the field of dermatology and photobiomodulation. Formerly an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School , he currently holds the position of Distinguished Visiting Professor at the University of Johannesburg , South Africa.

Hamblin's research interests encompass a wide range of areas, including photodynamic therapy, drug delivery, nanomedicine, and tissue engineering. With over 780 peer-reviewed articles and 10 patents to his name, he is a leading voice in the study of light-based therapies. Hamblin's extensive contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious European Medical Laser Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

His research is so well-respected that many other scientists have referred to his work in their own studies over 94,000 times.

Liisa Laakso

Liisa Laakso , PhD, BPhty (Hons1), GCMgmt(QH), is a distinguished academic and researcher with a remarkable background in laser therapy and photobiomodulation. Formerly the President of the World Association for Photobiomodulation Therapy (WALT) , Lisa has held leadership positions in the field.

As the Principal Research Fellow (Allied Health) at the Mater Research Institute in Brisbane and an Honorary Associate Professor at The University of Queensland Faculty of Medicine , Laakso's work has focused on pain management, lymphedema, tissue healing, inflammation, and neurodegeneration using photobiomodulation therapy.

Her groundbreaking research has earned her international recognition, including a lifetime achievement award from the European Medical Laser Association. With an extensive track record in grants procurement and publications, Laakso's insights will be invaluable to Neuronic's endeavors.

Prof. Paul Chazot

Prof. Paul Chazot , BSc (Hons) ARCS PhD FBPhS, an academic researcher at Durham University , UK (h- factor 45), specializes in various areas including chronic pain, ALS, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, CTE, post-concussion syndrome, delirium and more. He also works on understanding the effects of conditions like Covid-19 on the brain. He explores treatments using photobiomodulation, rational drug design, and novel biopsychosocial and artistic approaches. He is an elected Fellow of the British Pharmacological Society (BPS) and a Past President of the European Histamine Research Society (EHRS).

His contributions extend to the development of innovative prodromal neurodiagnostic biomarkers and behavioral imaging tests. Notably, Prof. Chazot was the first to propose the clinical use of Neuronic's 1070 nm technology in immune and neurodegenerative diseases back in 2002.

As the head of multiple clinical trials, Prof. Chazot's insights will significantly contribute to Neuronic's mission.

Review this video presentation by Prof. Paul Chazot, wherein he discusses the potential of infrared light therapy (1070 nm) to ameliorate Alzheimer's disease and related conditions.

Advancing Brain Wellness Through Expertise

These esteemed individuals, collectively joining Neuronic's Scientific Advisory Board , underscore the company's commitment to advancing the frontiers of photobiomodulation. Their expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping Neuronic's research and product development efforts. With a shared dedication to improving the lives of individuals through innovative solutions, Neuronic is well-positioned to lead the way in the field of brain wellness.

"Our new Scientific Advisory Board members symbolize the excellence and innovation we strive for at Neuronic," said Liam Pingree , co-founder of Neuronic. "We are thrilled to welcome these distinguished experts who share our vision and passion for enhancing brain wellness through photobiomodulation."

As Neuronic continues to invest 100% of its profits into research, the addition of Michael Hamblin, Liisa Laakso, and Paul Chazot to the Scientific Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to develop advanced devices that can positively impact countless lives.

For more information about Neuronic and its groundbreaking efforts in photobiomodulation technology, please visit Neuronic’s website .

