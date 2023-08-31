AVAV INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that AeroVironment, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until October 30, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. Captioned Bissing v. AeroVironment, Inc., No. 23-cv-01160 (E.D. Va.), the AeroVironment class action lawsuit charges AeroVironment and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-aerovironment-inc-class-action-lawsuit-avav.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com .

CASE ALLEGATIONS: AeroVironment designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services.

The AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to AeroVironment’s projected growth and record backlog and also minimized any risk from COVID-19, specifically explaining that AeroVironment was monitoring supply chain issues and affirmed their backlog would provide a basis for strong growth. As a result, the AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges that AeroVironment misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022.

The AeroVironment class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter 2022 financial results and reduced full year guidance for fiscal year 2022. Specifically, the AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges that AeroVironment blamed the reduction in guidance on “[t]he negative impact from supply chain delays, extended procurement cycles due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, slower decision making in Washington tied to Continuing Resolution related budget uncertainties and staffing shortages.” The AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell more than 27%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired AeroVironment securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.