Peak Bio, Inc. Announces Up-listing to OTCQB Market

Pleasanton, CA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bio, Inc. ("Peak Bio" or the "Company") (OTC PK: PKBO), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing the next-generation of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve and address significant unmet medical need for patients with inflammatory, rare-specialty diseases and cancer. The Company today is pleased to announce its successful up-listing from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the"OTCQB") effective for trading August 31, 2023 at the open. Peak Bio will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "PKBO".

The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, we believe the Company will benefit from increased broker-dealer participation. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and

visibility of their common stock.

Stephen LaMond, PharmD, MBA, Peak Bio, Inc. Interim CEO and COO, commented, "We are pleased to announce Peak Bio has achieved another milestone with our move to the OTCQB® Venture Market from the OTC Pink Market. We believe this will increase opportunities for more exposure to our scientific and investor community of our continued mission to bring advanced cancer and rare/orphan disease therapies to market. In addition, we expect the move to provide greater liquidity and visibility for our common stock and additional optionality on OTCQB or other exchanges in the future.”

About OTC Markets Group and the OTCQB® Venture Market

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc.,( https://www.otcmarkets.com ) is a premier market designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad committed to providing investors high quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, an undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis. The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of the OTC Markets Group will assist in diversifying Peak Bio’s shareholder base worldwide.

About Peak Bio, Inc.

Peak Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the next-generation of therapeutics to treat oncology and inflammatory orphan/rare diseases. Peak Bio’s lead product candidate, PHP-303, is a 5th generation, small molecule, neutrophil elastase inhibitor currently awaiting initiation of a Phase II clinical study in the genetic orphan disease called Alpha1 anti-trypsin deficiency disorder (AATD). Peak Bio has successfully completed two Phase 1 clinical studies in human subjects: a single ascending dose trial (SAD) and a multiple ascending dose trial (MAD). The SAD and MAD PHP-303 clinical studies demonstrated a favorable safety profile, and a dose was established for Peak Bio’s upcoming clinical trials. Peak Bio’s cancer platform consists of novel payloads/toxins in conjunction an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform that seeks to address a growing unmet need in cancer care. Peak Bio’s current ADC approach has a dual mechanism of action that seeks to combine conventional and direct targeting of cancer cells with toxins while also engaging the immune system with the added potential to enhance cancer cell killing. The Peak Bio payload seeks to stimulate the immune system by leaving behind immune memory cells that continue to kill cancer cells following the initial therapeutic intervention even in the absence of further ADC treatments. The potential for immune reengagement when the cancer reoccurs could be an exciting and important advancement in cancer care with this dual mechanistic approach to cancer therapeutics. Peak Bio’s lead payload appears to be a poor substrate for multi-drug resistance (MDR) transporters which is a growing concern in the ADC field.

For additional information, please visit our corporate website at: www.Peak-Bio.com

