Honouring Uncle Hồ on National Day
VIETNAM, August 31 - President Võ Văn Thưởng received the newly accredited ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Lithuania who came to present their credentials in Hà Nội on Tuesday.
There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,773 in the last 365 days.
VIETNAM, August 31 - President Võ Văn Thưởng received the newly accredited ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Lithuania who came to present their credentials in Hà Nội on Tuesday.