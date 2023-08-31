Continuing Education Unit (CEU) Requirements By State
Continuing nursing education (CNE), also known as continued education (CE), is vital to keeping nurses up-to-date on current laws and best practices.BOUNTIFUL, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An Overview of Continuing Education Credit Hours
What are CEUs in nursing? Continuing education hours, or continuing education units (CEUs), are the number of hours or units a nurse completes through a professional training program.
Continuing nursing education (CNE), also known as continued education (CE), is vital to keeping nurses up-to-date on current laws and best practices. There are many states, such as Ohio, where the State Board of Nursing may require one of the CEUs to be specifically about the law.
Units. Hours. Regardless of the term used, continuing education is a requirement for nursing licensure renewal in most states.
Nursing isn't the only profession to have a CEU component to maintain licensure, so don't feel singled out. It makes sense that while one is done with a nursing program (unless one decides to go back to up their licensure level), one is not done learning. Continuing education courses are an important way for the industry to educate nurses on what's new: technologies, techniques, information, models, systems, best practices, challenges, and so on. Moreover, CEUs aren't only about what is new. They're excellent opportunities to brush up on old skills that one has not used in a while or information that has gotten cobwebby over time. Keep ones skills sharp, keep learning, and keep that nursing license active!
How Can I Maintain My Nursing License?
It's an important distinction that not all proffered training courses that market to nurses are actually valid for CEUs towards maintaining their nursing license. Look for opportunities that have been accredited by a professional organization within their state of practice, and be sure the CEUs are appropriate to their level of licensure.
For example, not all training courses for licensed practical or vocational nurses (LPNs/LVNs) will offer valid CEUs for registered nurses (RNs) or nurse practitioners (NPs). Furthermore, check with their state board of nursing, as some have stricter lists of approved providers than others.
How Much Do CEUs Cost?
One can find continuing education courses anywhere from free to upwards of $100. It depends a lot on the scope and size of the course; for example, conferences are likely to be more expensive. If their looking for more economical options, check the websites of their state board of nursing, professional nursing organizations, universities that have nursing programs, and research or academic centers.
Furthermore, many workplaces offer meetings that provide a certain number of CEUs for attendance and a certificate of completion. Additionally, a popular option for a large number of nurses is to purchase a program that meets the CEU requirements for their respective states within a single course.
What Are the CE Credit Hours Requirements by State?
As referenced above, not all states oblige nurses to complete CEUs to maintain their licensure, but it is the majority. If they have a compact nursing license and practice in multiple states, check with the board of nursing in the state that issued their multistate license to determine requirements. Here's a list of the state requirements as of June 2023. All requirement information listed is taken directly from the appropriate regulatory agency websites.
