Albertsons & Bicycle Health Collaborate to Tackle Nation’s #1 Health Crisis - Opioid use Disorder - by Making Prescriptions Sublocade Injections Available at Over 700 Pharmacies

Buprenorphine extended release injection provides Bicycle Health patients with a new, convenient, and effective way to treat opioid use disorder with medication

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s largest provider of telemedicine treatment for opioid use disorder, announced today that it will make prescriptions for buprenorphine extended release injections (known as Sublocade) available to patients across 17 states through a partnership with Albertsons pharmacies. This collaboration increases access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) by enabling Bicycle Health’s doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to prescribe monthly injections of buprenorphine that can be filled inside an Albertsons’ pharmacy as an alternative to taking buprenorphine/naloxone (Suboxone) orally, every day.



MOUD is the gold-standard of care for people diagnosed with opioid use disorder (OUD). Buprenorphine, a partial opioid agonist, has been proven to reduce drug overdoses, ER visits, and overall healthcare costs. People with OUD can be seen, diagnosed, prescribed medication, and engage in ongoing treatment from a Bicycle Health specialist in addiction medicine, through the Bicycle Health app, from the privacy of their home.

Bicycle Health patients will have the option to have their Sublocade prescribed virtually and then receive a Sublocade injection from a pharmacist, on-site at a participating Albertsons’ pharmacy near them.

“In 2021, 81% of overdose deaths involved an opioid in the U.S., and the problem is getting worse by the day,” said Brian Clear, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Bicycle Health. “We had not made a dent in this problem until the pandemic removed restrictions on telemedicine, at which point, telemedicine access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) quickly became associated with reductions in fatal drug overdose , improved retention in MOUD treatment, improvements in treatment adherence for veterans and seniors, and industry-leading improvements in MOUD retention and no-show rates .”

“Increasing access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) is essential to overcoming the nation’s opioid crisis. Our partnership with Albertsons will help protect the progress made during COVID and accelerate utilization of MOUD by making new treatment options available,” said Ankit Gupta, founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.

As the second-largest supermarket chain in the country – with thousands of pharmacies nationwide – Albertsons is a strategic partner to Bicycle Health, helping reach those struggling with OUD in communities with limited access to MOUD treatment. Sublocade is available at Albertsons pharmacies in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington. Bicycle Health and Albertsons plans to expand this partnership to additional states as the regulatory environment allows.

“We are firm believers that all people should be able to have control over their healthcare – no matter what,” said Erin Schaal, Vice President of Prescription Procurement, Specialty and Patient Care at Albertsons Cos. “Offering Sublocade to Bicycle Health patients will allow them even more treatment options to manage their opioid use disorder in the way that works best for them – ones that are convenient, effective, and stigma-free.”

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is America’s #1 telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s most severe public health crisis by providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential tele-MOUD treatment for individuals in need and helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

