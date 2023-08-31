New Appointments Continue Evolution of Groundworks® as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Revenue Officer are Unveiled

Groundworks elevates organizational leaders Ben Flowers and Jeffrey Martin as Groundworks continues to expand its national presence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, is proud to announce internal promotions of long-standing employees, further strengthening the brand’s executive leadership team.



Ben Flowers will serve in the newly implemented role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO), where he will lead the Groundworks sales force. Flowers previously held the position of Southern Division Vice President, where he managed leadership development and growth for Groundworks brands AFS Foundation and Waterproofing Specialists, Alpha Foundations, AquaGuard Foundation Solutions, DryPro Foundation and Crawl Space Specialists, Mount Valley Foundation Services, and Tar Heel Basement Systems.

Jeffrey Martin, who previously held the role of West Division Vice President of the company’s brands Foundation Recovery Systems, Innovative Basement Authority, Foundation Systems of Michigan, Foundation Support Specialists, Foundation Repair of Western Colorado, and Groundworks in Colorado and Omaha, takes on the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he will set the overall direction and strategy for all production efforts.

These internal appointments signal continued growth for Groundworks’ nationwide business. Founder and CEO Matt Malone announced that these organizational changes will ensure focus, alignment, training, and accountability to their core functions around sales, production, and talent development.

“While Groundworks continues to evolve our industry, we too must continue to evolve. Establishing pure sales and production leaders overseeing our billion-dollar business was a must for a company of our size and scale,” said Malone. “From seeing the growth of our current brands to continued expansion in Texas with the launch of our Houston and Dallas-based Foundation Support Specialists branches and entering California by partnering with Bay Area Underpinning, our momentum continues to grow at a rapid pace. I can’t thank our dedicated and passionate team members enough for their tireless efforts and commitment in making Groundworks the leader in the foundation repair and water management solutions industry.”

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, across 34 states. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates in over 55 offices and has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years.

Media Contact

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

debbie.ehrman@finnpartners.com

(440) 829-0066

Anne Randolph Brown

Director of Public Relations

annerandolph.brown@groundworks.com

(757) 650-5294