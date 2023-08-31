Submit Release
GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference


Company to Provide Updates on Multiple Phase 2 Clinical Trials for GEO-CM04S1 and Gedeptin®

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present a company overview and host investor meetings during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York City.

Presentation Details:

Presenter:                    David Dodd, Chairman & CEO
Date/Time:                   2:30pm ET, September 11, 2023
Location:                      Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Conference Website:    https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/
Webcast:                      A webcast of the presentation will be available here.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.


Contact:
GeoVax Labs, Inc.
investor@geovax.com
678-384-7220


Primary Logo

