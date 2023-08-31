Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The AI, data science, and machine learning category includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, neural networks, and data mining software and systems used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.



The 10th annual report examines AI, data science (DS) and machine learning (ML) end user deployment and trends, covering analytical features and functions, neural networks, data preparation, tool usability, scalability, and open-source options. It builds upon previous years’ research and includes two new sections covering generative AI, and AI/DS/ML use cases.

“With the emergence of generative AI and applications like ChatGPT, there has never been more interest in AI, data science, and machine learning. As a result, across all our thematic studies published during the year, this report stands out as having among the strongest and growing interest within our base of readership,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

According to the study, data science ranks 23rd, and AI ranks 36th of 59 technologies and initiatives under study. Current use of AI / DS / ML remains predominately experimental, but consideration and actual deployments have gained traction over previous years. Top use cases are customer segmentation, and demand forecasting.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

