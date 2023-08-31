Livestream Learning Studios and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Virtual Learning Platform to K-5 Students

Powerful Live Events Portal Now Available to Primary Schools Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS and RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestream Learning Studio (the Studio), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as the Studio’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading Virtual Live Events Portal available to Educational institutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to offer our groundbreaking “Laugh While Learning” academic enrichment to the Public Sector nationwide,” said Ward Eames, CEO of Livestream Learning Studio. “Unfortunately, many schools aren’t able to teach students in the way they want to learn today. That is why we created and tested an easy-to-use livestream platform that boosts content engagement and student achievement. We deliver live, interactive, educational theatre performances to individual classrooms.”

“With the addition of Livestream Learning Studio to our offerings, we are now able to bring innovative educational technology to schools across the nation,” said Tim Boltz, Sales Director for the Educational Technology Team at Carahsoft. “Through collaboration with Livestream Learning Studio and our reseller partners, we can provide educators and administrators access to resources that will enrich their curriculum and enhance their students’ learning.”

Subscriptions to Livestream Learning Studio’s Live Event Platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Livestream Learning Studio team at Carahsoft at (844) 605-3276 or LivestreamLearningStudio@carahsoft.com; or visit here to view a complimentary copy of The Summer Showcase: A Peek Behind the Curtain.

Carahsoft, The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider, offers a broad array of innovative technology solutions and purchasing options to help schools, faculty, students and stakeholders bridge the digital divide and meet the demands of modern education. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Education Technology solutions here.

About Livestream Learning Studio

Livestream Learning Studio, a research-based approach to student learning that uses the arts – speciﬁcally, live theatrical events – to embed social emotional learning into livestreamed STEM and Literacy lessons to improve student academic achievement and engagement in key content and skills. It has proven to supplement classroom learning, support educators, and provide students equitable access to exciting, engaging, and professional arts integrated instruction grounded on improving student outcomes. (www.LivestreamLearningStudio.com)

Contact:

Ward Eames

612-839-3829

weames@LivestreamLearningStudio.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Education Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com