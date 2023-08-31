Mama’s Creations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company Invited to Present Virtually at Planet MicroCap Showcase; Management to Host In-Person 1x1 Meetings at Lake Street BIG7 Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and the Lake Street Capital Markets BIG7 Conference in Fall 2023.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase and the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. In addition, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Conference and Lake Street Capital Markets BIG7 Conference.

To view each virtual presentation, please reference the webcast links below:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Format: Virtual Presentation

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48909

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Location: New York, NY

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/7c6ba53d-6893-4cb8-aac0-b4f60ae7b212

Lake Street Capital Markets BIG7 Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels commented: "We are eager to continue our dialogue with the capital markets community at leading investor conferences in New York throughout the month of September. We continue to prove our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and look forward to continued execution in the months ahead as we leverage our revitalized sales organization to drive robust growth in the second half of 2023 and beyond. I look forward to a week of productive meetings, sharing our vision to become a leading national one-stop-shop deli solutions provider.”

A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us