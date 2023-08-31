Submit Release
LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion to Attend H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference in NYC, Sept. 12-13th; Live Webcast Tues., Sept. 12th at 1:30 ET

NEW YORK and MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 25th Annual Hybrid Global Investment Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 12th and 13th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Link to Orion’s live presentation (webcast) on Tues., Sept. 12th at 1:30pm ET: https://journey.ct.events/view/67b67246-68fa-45b0-9294-a0c0020a3d1e

Orion’s CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will be available for in-person investor meetings on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s 25th Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading cleantech and growth companies from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFO 
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. 
pbrodin@oesx.com

William Jones; David Collins
Catalyst IR
(212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com


Primary Logo

