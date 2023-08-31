Keep Roads, Trails and Waterways Safe This Holiday Long Weekend – Drive Sober

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last holiday long weekend of summer is nearly here, and MADD Canada is asking everyone to do their part to keep roads, trails and waterways safe by never operating any vehicle impaired.



“Every single death and injury caused by impaired driving is entirely preventable,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We can all do our part to prevent tragedies this Labour Day weekend. If you’re consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please leave the driving to someone sober.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in impairment-related crashes. Everyone can do their part to prevent impaired driving, and the devastating crashes that can result, by:

Never operating a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.



Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable drive home this holiday long weekend can do it with just the push of a button - check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca