Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,724 in the last 365 days.

Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 7:30-7:55 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors and Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.
Third Harmonic Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases through the development of novel highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral, intracellular small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic’s lead product candidate THB335 is expected to enter clinical trials during the first half of 2024. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com.

Investor Contact:
Bob Ho
rho@thirdharmonicbio.com


You just read:

Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more