Next Generation Biometrics Market to Explore Huge Growth, Revenue Figures and Upcoming Challenges by 2031

The global next-gen biometrics market is projected to reach $166.7 billion by 2031, driven by AI integration, e-passport adoption, and industry expansion.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The latest professional intelligence study by the Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global Next Generation Biometrics Market will rise to record a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2031. Furthermore, the study also projects that the market will grow from its initial evaluation of US$ 37.3 Bn in base year of the study, 2022, and reach the final value of US$ 166.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2031.This market intelligence report by TMR closely evaluates various parameters and attributes that pose an influential degree of effect on the Next Generation Biometrics Market in coming years. It consists of valuable data derived from industry leading and verified sources to offer readers a unique and thorough insight into inner functioning of the market. The banking sector is rapidly adopting next-generation biometric authentication, offering fingerprint and voice authentication for mobile banking. A Visa poll found that 86% of users are eager to use biometrics for identification during payments. The Indian banking industry is increasingly interested in implementing safe and practical biometric technologies post-COVID, as IDEMIA aims to provide cutting-edge biometric solutions and transaction solutions. Internet finance and digital operations are on the rise, with banks employing biometric facial recognition for account access through ATMs, eliminating the need for physical cards.Along with the trends and drivers, the business intelligence report on the Next Generation Biometrics Market industry also highlights the key manufacturers, players, and companies operating in the industry. It provides precise and helpful data regarding their industry positioning, financial standing, geographical presence, and profit margins. It also offers significant information regarding these players, including their revenue, pricing analysis, growth and expansion strategies, and product portfolios over the forecast period. This in-depth report thereby thoroughly depicts the precise nature of the competitive landscape of the Next Generation Biometrics Market. The mobile biometric security and service market report has been segmented into types, components, platforms, industries, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into fingerprint reorganization, voice reorganization, face reorganization, and iris reorganization. The component segment is sub-segmented into scanners, fingerprint scanners, readers, cameras, computer software, and others.

o IDEMIA
o NEC Corporation
o Fujitsu Ltd
o Siemens AG
o Thales Group
o Cross Match Technologies
o Fingerprint Cards AB
o Suprema Inc.
o RCG Holdings Limited
o Safran SA

Market Segmentation: By Type
o Face Recognition
o Fingerprint Recognition
o Iris Recognition
o Vein Pattern Recognition
o Biometrics Smart Cards
o Voice Recognition

Market Segmentation: By Application
o Aerospace and Defense
o Automotive and Transportation
o BFSI
o Retail
o Government
o Consumer Electronics
o Commercial Spaces
o Industrial
o Others (healthcare, research and academia, etc.)

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by means of a region:
o North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
o Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
o South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)