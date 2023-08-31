Next Generation Biometrics Market to Explore Huge Growth, Revenue Figures and Upcoming Challenges by 2031
The global next-gen biometrics market is projected to reach $166.7 billion by 2031, driven by AI integration, e-passport adoption, and industry expansion.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest professional intelligence study by the Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global Next Generation Biometrics Market will rise to record a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2031. Furthermore, the study also projects that the market will grow from its initial evaluation of US$ 37.3 Bn in base year of the study, 2022, and reach the final value of US$ 166.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2031.
This market intelligence report by TMR closely evaluates various parameters and attributes that pose an influential degree of effect on the Next Generation Biometrics Market in coming years. It consists of valuable data derived from industry leading and verified sources to offer readers a unique and thorough insight into inner functioning of the market. It also examines crucial trends and factors that may act as drivers or opportunities for the market players, stakeholders, and manufacturers in coming years.
𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
The banking sector is rapidly adopting next-generation biometric authentication, offering fingerprint and voice authentication for mobile banking. A Visa poll found that 86% of users are eager to use biometrics for identification during payments. The Indian banking industry is increasingly interested in implementing safe and practical biometric technologies post-COVID, as IDEMIA aims to provide cutting-edge biometric solutions and transaction solutions. Internet finance and digital operations are on the rise, with banks employing biometric facial recognition for account access through ATMs, eliminating the need for physical cards.
Along with the trends and drivers, the business intelligence report on the Next Generation Biometrics Market industry also highlights the key manufacturers, players, and companies operating in the industry. It provides precise and helpful data regarding their industry positioning, financial standing, geographical presence, and profit margins. It also offers significant information regarding these players, including their revenue, pricing analysis, growth and expansion strategies, and product portfolios over the forecast period. This in-depth report thereby thoroughly depicts the precise nature of the competitive landscape of the Next Generation Biometrics Market.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :
The mobile biometric security and service market report has been segmented into types, components, platforms, industries, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into fingerprint reorganization, voice reorganization, face reorganization, and iris reorganization. The component segment is sub-segmented into scanners, fingerprint scanners, readers, cameras, computer software, and others.
𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 -
o IDEMIA
o NEC Corporation
o Fujitsu Ltd
o Siemens AG
o Thales Group
o Cross Match Technologies
o Fingerprint Cards AB
o Suprema Inc.
o RCG Holdings Limited
o Safran SA
𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
o You will learn about the Next Generation Biometrics Market drivers for the projected period
o You will be exposed to the segment-region-wise analysis of major geographical areas, viz, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest
o You will know the Next Generation Biometrics Market size at the country level
o You will get detailed insight into the strategic and actual happenings of the key players in the Next Generation Biometrics industry, including research and developments, collaboration, working partnership, and other acts, product launches, etc.
o You will be provided Next Generation Biometrics Market details of various segments
o You will also be enlightened about the value and supply chain analysis of the Next Generation Biometrics Market.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Market Segmentation: By Type
o Face Recognition
o Fingerprint Recognition
o Iris Recognition
o Vein Pattern Recognition
o Biometrics Smart Cards
o Voice Recognition
Market Segmentation: By Application
o Aerospace and Defense
o Automotive and Transportation
o BFSI
o Retail
o Government
o Consumer Electronics
o Commercial Spaces
o Industrial
o Others (healthcare, research and academia, etc.)
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Next Generation Biometrics Market by means of a region:
o North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
o Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
o South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
