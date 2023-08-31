Aerial Work Platform Market Predicted to Reach USD 9.4 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Rapid industrialization and an increase in investment in infrastructure development are expected to propel the aerial work platform market size during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global aerial work platform market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 9.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for aerial work platforms is expected to close at US$ 6.2 billion.



With the increasing construction activities and ongoing development of the warehouse industry, demand for aerial access equipment is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new residential properties in emerging economies is another crucial factor that would aid growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major aerial work platform vendors are focusing on offering products with better ergonomics and user-friendly designs. Innovations in aerial work platform technology have led to the development of safer and more efficient platforms, allowing workers to perform tasks at height with enhanced precision and reduced risks.

Aichi Corporation

Altec Inc.

Bronto Skylift

Diversified Technologies

Haulotte Group

JLG Industries

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Palfinger AG

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Linamar Corporation

Manitou Group



Key Developments in the Aerial Work Platform Market

In May 2023, JCB introduced two flexible boom aerial work platforms. These provide options for both diesel/electric hybrid and entirely battery-electric drivelines. These new versions, the A45E and A45EH, boost customer performance by providing higher efficiency, improved operator access, and sophisticated monitoring capabilities.

In October 2022 - GAM and Houlotte confirmed a new collaboration agreement. GAM (BME: GALQ) specializes in custom solutions for industry, manufacturers, and logistics specialists. Haulotte Ibérica, the Spanish subsidiary of the Haulotte Group covers the Spanish and Portuguese market.

Increasing awareness of occupational safety regulations and the need to comply with safety standards has led companies to invest in equipment that enhances worker safety. Aerial work platforms provide a solution that meets these safety requirements.

Industries such as manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications, and energy require regular maintenance and repairs of equipment, machinery, and infrastructure. Aerial work platforms are essential for technicians to access hard-to-reach areas for inspections, maintenance, and repairs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the aerial work platform market was valued at US$ 5.9 billion

By application, the construction segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the boom lift segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on type, the electric segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in restaurants, hotels, and coffee shops.

Aerial Work Platform Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rise in the number of infrastructure projects and economic development in developing countries is boosting demand for scissor lifts and other aerial platform vehicle

The growing advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and versatile aerial work platforms. This includes improvements in control systems, stability features, remote operation capabilities, and telematics for monitoring and maintenance.

Aerial work platforms are used in these facilities for tasks such as inventory management, maintenance, and order picking at elevated heights.



Aerial Work Platform Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031. An increase in investment in the construction sector and growth in the IT & and telecommunications sectors are fueling the market dynamics of the region. Expansion in logistics and supply chain sectors is also propelling aerial work platform market progress in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period. the growth of the market in the region is attributed to the rapidly increasing investments in the construction of various commercial and residential complexes. Increasing the government's focus on infrastructure development and construction projects provides substantial market opportunities. The rapid growth of e-commerce in countries like China and India has created a demand for aerial work platforms in the warehousing and logistics sector.

Aerial Work Platform Market – Key Segments

Product

Scissor Lift

Boom Lift Articulated Boom Lift Telescopic Boom Lift



Type

Electric

Engine Powered

Platform Height

Below 10 Meters

10 to 20 Meters

20 to 25 Meters

Above 25 Meters

Structure

Standard

Insulated

Application

Construction Commercial Residential

Industrial & Manufacturing

Maintenance & Repair

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



