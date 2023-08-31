Racing Tires Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2030

Racing Tires Market by Application, by Distribution Channel and by Tire Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The racing tires are the specialized tires, which find major application in auto racing and motorcycle racing. All car tires are built keeping in mind the tire performance, however there are a few differences such as durability, material used, the air filled inside the tire and other features that make racing car tires stand out from other tires. Racing tires are designed specifically to deliver superior performance, and, hence, they undergo various quality, durability, speed, and other tests. Despite the use of natural and synthetic rubber as the primary raw material, a significant extent of textile reinforcements such as rayon, aramid, nylon, and polyester are also used for optimizing the tire performance.

Increase in frequency of various racing evets such as F1 and MotoGP, superiority of racing tires over general car or motorcycle tires due to difference in the production methods, and various essential add-ons such as aramid, nylon, and others to provide improved road grip and safety as well as enhance speed under extreme conditions boosts the market growth for the racing tires. With the advancement of technology, racing tires are customized to be strong and lightweight and is able to withstand high pressure and extreme temperatures, which improves the reliability of the tires, and hence fuels the market. However, high cost of the racing tires and the limited usage restrains the market growth.

The racing tires market is segmented on the basis of product application, end usage, and tire type. By product application, it is bifurcated into auto racing tires and motorcycle racing tires. The market segmentation for end usage include replacement tires and OEMs. By tire type, the market is divided into racing slick tires and racing treaded tires. By geography, the racing tire market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

The key market players in the healthcare wipes market include Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA (France), Continental AG (Germany), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (U.S.), Pirelli & C. SpA (Italy), Alliance Tire Group (Israel), Apollo Tires Ltd. (India), Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.(U.S), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd (China), and Hankook Tire Co (South Korea).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the racing tire market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA (France), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd (China), Pirelli & C. SpA (Italy), Apollo Tires Ltd. (India), Alliance Tire Group (Israel), Continental AG (Germany), Hankook Tire Co (South Korea)., Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (U.S.), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.(U.S)

𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Auto Racing Tires

Motorcycle Racing Tires

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

Replacement Tires

OEMs

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Racing Slick Tires

Racing Treaded Tires

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



