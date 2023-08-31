Essential Workwear Expands Operations With New Warehouse Space, Cutting-Edge Printing Technology & ISO Certification

Dunstable, Bedfordshire – Essential Workwear, a family-owned and operated business that has been in the Embroidered Workwear and garment decoration industry for over 25 years, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations with new warehouse space and cutting-edge printing technology.

This recent strategic investment by Essential Workwear in infrastructure has amplified its current warehouse capacity by 5,000 sq. feet through the addition of a new mezzanine floor, thereby increasing the company’s capacity to cater to more customers and accept bigger orders.

Essential Workwear has also updated its current printing technology to the latest cutting-edge DTF waterbased printing machine that improves the quality and finish of printed workwear and ensures a faster turnaround for orders. The company has additionally just passed ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications that demonstrate commitment to quality management and customer satisfaction, as well as dedication to environmental management and sustainable practices.

These new developments by Essential Workwear show the company’s continued customer-focused approach and devotion to always providing a large selection of new offerings, such as Personalised Workwear, printed workwear and embroidered workwear at the highest possible quality and as an environmentally conscious provider.

The Essential Workwear Difference

Essential Workwear creates all types of high-quality, comfortable and durable embroidered, printed and branded workwear and PPE for companies in various sectors across the United Kingdom.

From t-shirts, polo shirts, jackets and accessories, Essential Workwear offers businesses the opportunity to foster cohesion and pride in their workforce by investing in custom workwear solutions that not only accelerates professionalism and the overall perception of their brand but also work towards boosting job satisfaction and morale.

Some of the services available at Essential Workwear include:

Essential Workwear uses the latest Barudan embroidery machines to apply the company logo onto a variety of different garments, such as t-shirts, hoodies and fleeces.

Essential Workwear’s printing services are available for a variety of items, including shirts, trousers, hi-vis, jackets, hats, and more. They offer a wide range of colours and designs, and can also print custom logos and messages.

Order Portal

The portal is a secure online account that is dedicated to each customer, with only authorised users having access. Once logged in, customers can easily order their branded uniforms with their logo pre-loaded.

“We know that ordering branded workwear can be a time-consuming and frustrating process,” said Louis Georgiou, Operations Director of Essential Workwear. “With our order portal, we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to get the workwear they need, when they need it.”

The order portal features a number of time-saving benefits, including:

Pre-loaded logos: Customers can easily order their branded uniforms with their logo pre-loaded, eliminating the need to upload their logo each time they order.

Secure online account: The order portal is a secure online account that is dedicated to each customer, with only authorised users having access.

Easy to use interface: The order portal is easy to use and navigate, even for non-technical users.

24/7 access: Customers can access the order portal 24/7, so they can order workwear whenever they need it.

Pay by invoice: The order portal also offers a variety of payment options, including invoice. This makes it easy for businesses to pay for their orders in the way that is most convenient for them.

Essential Quick Ship Range

The Essential Workwear range covers all of the industry’s most popular workwear products, from polo shirts to hi-visibility safety clothing. All products are made from high-quality materials and are designed to withstand the rigours of everyday use.

In addition to its focus on quality, Essential Workwear also offers a wide range of features that make it a great value for businesses. The products are available at affordable prices, and there is a quick ship option available for orders that need to be delivered quickly.

The Essential Workwear range is available now on the Essential Workwear website.

Reliable Workwear

Essential Workwear has an extensive range of clothing that is designed to embrace the challenges of colder and unpredictable weather by keeping a worker dry, warm and comfortable regardless of the environment.

This commitment to providing superior durable workwear products, such as Workwear Jackets, demonstrates Essential Workwear’s understanding of the importance of reliable workwear that ensures the productivity and safety of each and every worker.

Some of the features of the workwear jackets available at Essential Workwear include:

Unmatched Warmth and Comfort – The company knows that staying warm and agile is crucial for professionals working in demanding industries, and that’s why it has specialised jackets that are engineered to regulate body temperature efficiently while providing maximum insulation against the cold. Impeccable Waterproof Protection – Being caught in a sudden downpour can be detrimental to a worker’s productivity and well-being. That’s why the range of waterproof jackets at Essential Workwear comes equipped with advanced waterproofing technologies to shield workers from rain, snow, and other elements. The durable waterproof membranes used in these jackets not only prevent water penetration but also allow for proper ventilation, ensuring that wearers stay dry from the inside out.



Endless Selection of Styles and Colours – Essential Workwear understands that every organisation has its unique identity and branding requirements. In light of this, the company offers an extensive range of work coat styles, bomber jackets and colours to cater to diverse preferences and company branding needs.

More information

To find out more about Essential Workwear and the expansion of its operations with new warehouse space and cutting-edge printing technology, please visit the website at https://essentialworkwear.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/essential-workwear-expands-operations-with-new-warehouse-space-cutting-edge-printing-technology–iso-certification/

About Essential Workwear

We supply all types of embroidered, printed and branded workwear and PPE to companies in various sectors across the country.

Contact Essential Workwear

Postal Unit 1 Aragon Park, Foster Avenue

Dunstable

Bedfordshire LU5 5GN

United Kingdom

0330 202 1001

Website: https://essentialworkwear.com/