Lundy Creek Lodge Offers the Perfect Rustic Wedding Location
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lundy Creek Lodge is pleased to announce that they offer the perfect rustic wedding location for couples interested in a more intimate wedding outdoors. The beautiful 2000-acre property offers many fantastic places for the wedding ceremony and reception, including indoor and outdoor options.
Lundy Creek Lodge allows couples to choose a beautiful, rustic location away from the hustle and bustle of city life, while offering guests a fantastic experience. The property includes a 17-room accommodation, perfect for allowing couples and their bridal parties to stay on the property for the duration of the wedding festivities and providing a place to stay for other guests if required. Dining options are also available to ensure couples can find everything they need without bringing in outside vendors.
Lundy Creek Lodge works with couples to help them plan the perfect wedding festivities, from the ceremony location to the dining and lodging. Couples can plan an intimate wedding for a few guests or a larger affair for the entire family. With 2,000 acres of wooded land, there’s plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the festivities. The team at the lodge can help with all aspects of the wedding or provide only the services the couple requires.
Anyone interested in learning about their rustic wedding location can find out more by visiting the Lundy Creek Lodge website or calling 1-706-467-1059.
About Lundy Creek Lodge: Lundy Creek Lodge is a full-service lodge located on 2,000 acres of land near
Georgia’s second largest lake. The rustic lodge is ideal for corporate and family retreats, weddings, and other private events, with a serene location that feels peaceful and relaxing. The lodge offers fantastic, modern amenities that ensure guests feel comfortable throughout their stays, allowing them to enjoy nature.
Andy Wood
Andy Wood
Lundy Creek Lodge
+1 706-467-1059
info@LundyCreekLodge.com
