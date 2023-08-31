Global Solar Inverter Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The market size of solar inverter is expected to grow to $32.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Solar Inverter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s solar inverter market forecast, the solar inverter market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.07 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global solar inverter industry is due to rapid development in the renewable energy sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest solar inverter market share. Major solar inverter companies include ABB, Sma Solar Technology AG, Canadian Solar, Solaredge Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Solectria Renewables LLC, Omron Corporation, Hitachi Hi-rel Power Electronics Private Limited, Power Electronics S.L.

Solar Inverter Market Segments
● By Type: Central Inverter, Micro Inverter, String Inverter

● By System-Type: On-Grid, Off-Grid

● By End-Use: Residential, Comercial, Utilities

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.


A solar inverter is defined as a device that turns the energy produced by solar panels into usable electricity that can be used in a house or office. A solar inverter which is a significant part of the solar power system converts the variable direct current, or 'DC' power from your solar panels into alternating 120V/240V current, or 'AC' power.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Solar Inverter Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Solar Inverter Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

