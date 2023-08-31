Underfloor Heating Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s underfloor heating market forecast, the underfloor heating market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.45 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global underfloor heating industry is due to strong government support and incentives toward the adoption of underfloor heating solutions. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest underfloor heating market share. Major underfloor heating companies include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pentair plc, Emersion Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corporation Amuheat.
Underfloor Heating Market Segments
● By Type: Hydronic Underfloor Heating, Electric Underfloor Heating
● By Installation: New installations, Retrofit installations
● By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The underfloor heating are systems that are used to warm the floor or act as a primary heat source. Underfloor heating works by distributing a lower temperature of warm water through a circuit of pipes under the finished floor. Intelligent thermostats then monitor and control the heat to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the property or individual zones.
