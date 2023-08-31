Global Interventional Radiology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s interventional radiology market forecast, the interventional radiology market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global interventional radiology industry is due to The increase in prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest interventional radiology market share. Major interventional radiology companies include Carestream Health, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems.

Interventional Radiology Market Segments

• By Product: MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Other Products

• By Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy And Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures

• By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology And Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interventional radiology is a field of radiology that uses medical imaging to guide minimally invasive surgical procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Interventional Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Interventional Radiology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

