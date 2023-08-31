Global Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the welding gas or shielding gas market size is predicted to reach $3.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the welding gas or shielding gas market is due to growth in metal manufacturing and metal fabrication industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest welding gas or shielding gas market share. Major players in the welding gas or shielding gas market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Gulf Cryo, Linde PLC, Iwatani Corporation, Praxair Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Market Segments

• By Type: Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Other Types

• By Storage, Transportation and Distribution Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid and Bulk Distribution

• By Application: Gas Metal Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Other Application

• By End User Industry: Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Other End-User Industry

• By Geography: The global welding gas or shielding gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Welding gas, or shielding gas, refers to the combination of various chemically inert or semi-inert gases that are utilized to protect the welding area from moisture and other environmental gases in commercial welding. The welding gas or shielding gas is used to keep air out of arcs, metal fabrication, high carbon steel, aluminum-based containers, and join different metals to form containers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

