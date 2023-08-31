Aircraft Accessory Gearbox Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research Logo

Aircraft Accessory Gearbox Market by Aircraft Type , by Fit Analysis , by Component , by Application and by End User

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft accessory gearbox market is experiencing a significant growth, with increasing commercial & military aircraft fleet size. Aircraft gearbox is the component of transmission system placed along with shafts for changing rotational speed and driving the accessories essential for an operational engine. Accessory gearbox is a complex gear mechanism that drives the engine accessories such as fuel pump that are essential for aircraft gas turbine engine. Moreover, accessory gearbox derives power from the central shaft linking turbine & compressor sections of the aircraft engine. Further, the aviation sector is demanding high efficiency & lightweight aircraft gas turbine engine gearboxes, which deliver enhanced performance.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Aircraft gearbox companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 has forced governments to discontinue all assembly and manufacturing operations including aircraft industry.

The complete lockdown situation in several countries due to COVID-19, has directly impacted defense organizations to delay the procurement of aircraft gearboxes from the suppliers of the aircraft gearbox.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exerting tremendous financial stress on the aircraft gearbox companies by increasing the inventory carrying cost of the aircraft gearbox.

The aircraft industry has witnessed the colossal decline in flight hours as a large number of international as well as domestic flights are getting cancelled all across the globe to curb the transmission of the COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in aircraft production, increase in demand for lightweight gearboxes, and rise in adoption of geared turbofan are the factors that drive the global aircraft accessory gearbox market. However, engine limitations at high altitudes and requirement of high initial investment products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investment in R&D of open rotor engines and geared turbofan engines, and trend of fuel efficient and environment friendly vehicles present new pathways in the industry.

The global aircraft accessory gearbox market trends are as follows:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐟𝐚𝐧

The geared turbofan is a type of turbofan aircraft engine, with a gearbox between the fan and the low-pressure shaft. In addition, geared turbofan allows improvements in propulsive efficiency. Moreover, in 2016, Pratt & Whitney has invested in geared turbofan engines technology that reduces fuel consumption, emissions, and noise. Recently, in 2019, Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well as US Federal Aviation Administration has adopted new air worthiness directives (AD) to upgrade accessory gearbox of Pratt & Whitney (PW) 1100G family of turbofan engines that powers Airbus A320neo & A321neo aircraft. PW 1100G engines that powers A320neo planes is a fan-driven geared turbine engine manufactured P&W (aerospace manufacturer & subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies based in Connecticut, US). According to AD all airline operators of PW1100G family of turbofan engines are required to replace the main gearbox assembly and electronic engine control software. Such investments are expected to offer opportunities for the growth of global aircraft gearbox market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Civil Aviation, Military Aviation

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 : Retrofit, Linefit

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 : Gears, Housings, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Engine, Airframe

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 : OEM, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : AERO GEAR, SKF, Safran, GE Aviation, Liebherr, Northstar Aerospace, Avion Corporation., AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL, Triumph Group, United Technologies, CEF Industries, LLC