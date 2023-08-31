Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size Expected To Reach $ 36.72 Billion By 2027

Automotive Digital Cockpit Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Digital Cockpit Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive digital cockpit market forecast, the automotive digital cockpit market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 36.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the automotive digital cockpit market industry is due to the increasing number of connected vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive digital cockpit market share. Major automotive digital cockpit companies include Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Faurecia Clarion, Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, Valeo, Mobis India Ltd.

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segments

● By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

● By Equipment: Digital Instrument Cluster, Driving Monitoring System, Heads-Up Display

● By Display: LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automotive digital cockpit solution refers to digital interfaces that OEMs can use to overcome the limitations of traditional analog instrument clusters inside their cars, like parallax error of meter, which happens due to the viewing angle, and offer real-time data with digital interference. It is used for digital experiences within a car, encompassing multiple screens, digital assistants, and different input methods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Digital Cockpit Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

