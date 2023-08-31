Airborne Ku-Band SATCOM Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Airborne Ku-Band SATCOM Market by Platform , by Component, by Application and by Installation Type :Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airborne Ku-band satellite communication (SATCOM) market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in aircraft fleet globally. Airborne SATCOM is widely used by commercial, government, and defense organizations to deliver effective broadband communication services to aircrafts operating at high speeds. Ku-Band SATCOM operates at a frequency range of 12 GHz to 18 GHz. Airborne SATCOM are highly flexible systems that meet the operational and maintenance requirements of different aircraft systems such as fixed wings or rotary wings aircraft. Mission & business critical demands for audio, video, and high-speed data services on aerial platforms is fulfilled by broadband communication via satellite, made possible only by airborne SATCOM.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Airborne SATCOM providers are facing short-term operational issues due to government-imposed lockdown in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The delays in projects due to supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 outbreak, is draining organizations of their financial resources that will hamper supply & procurement of SATCOM systems by military agencies as well as civil agencies.

The halt of ongoing process of installation or upgradation of SATCOM systems due to lack of workforce globally will take a toll on airborne SATCOM price & demand.

Aviation industry is experiencing financial crisis due to travel bans & grounding of airlines owing to the government initiatives in the wake of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in usage of SATCOM transceiver, increase in demand for integration of newer generation SATCOM, and rise in adoption of customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions are the factors that drive the global airborne Ku-band SATCOM market. However, cybersecurity issues and high cost of satellite services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, ultra-compact SATCOM terminals for tactical UAVs and need to enhance passenger experience present new pathways in the industry.

The global airborne Ku-band SATCOM market trends are as follows:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐎𝐌

The demand in new aircrafts can be attributed to the deployment of advanced airborne SATCOM systems across commercial & military applications. Recently, in 2020, ThinKom Solutions Inc. (satellite communication service provider headquartered in California, US) demonstrated interoperability capability of Ku-band phased-array antenna subsystem with low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite. Further, Ku-band terminal demonstrated rapid acquisition & tracking of LEO satellites and provided continuous connectivity over all operationally relevant elevation angles. Moreover, the switch time between individual satellite beams was less than 100ms, and handoffs between satellites were completed in less than one second. In addition, the measured terminal performance demonstrated the potential that the combination of ThinKom antennas & LEO solutions will provide, with throughput rates in excess of 350Mbps on the downlink and 125Mbps on the uplink, at latencies of less than 50ms. Such demand for newer generation SATCOM is expected to drive the growth of the airborne SATCOM market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

•This study presents the analytical depiction of the global airborne Ku-band SATCOM industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

•The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global airborne Ku-band SATCOM market share.

•The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global airborne Ku-band SATCOM market growth scenario.

•Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

•The report provides a detailed global airborne Ku-band SATCOM market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐊𝐮-𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐎𝐌 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

•Which are the leading market players active in the airborne Ku-band SATCOM market?

•What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

•What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

•What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐊𝐮-𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐎𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Aselsan., Viasat Inc., Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Gilat Satellite Networks, Cobham PLC, General Dynamic, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Inmarsat

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 : Commercial Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, UAV, Military Aircraft, Business Jet, Helicopter, Regional Transport Aircraft

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 : Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems & Routers, SATCOM Randomes, SATCOM Terminals, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Government & Defense, Commercial

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: New Installation, Upgradation

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East , Africa