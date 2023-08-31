Cathode Materials Market Size Expected To Reach $27.91 Billion By 2027

The market size of the cathode materials is expected to grow to $27.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cathode materials market forecast, the cathode materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global cathode materials industry is due to the growing usage of batteries in electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest cathode materials market share. Major cathode materials companies include 3M, BASF SE, Johnson Matthey plc, Kureha Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Cathode Materials Market Segments:
● By Material: Lithium Cobalt Oxide or Lithium Cobaltate, Lithium Manganese Oxide or Spinel or Lithium Manganate, Lithium Iron Phosphate or Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Sulfur Cathodes, Sodium Cobalt Oxide, Other Materials
● By Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Other Battery Types
● By Application: Portable Gadgets, Medical Devices (Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators (ICDs), and Others), Power Tools, Wireless Peripherals or Cordless Devices, Power Storage Systems, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cathode materials refer to batteries that include a variety of products that cater to different user needs for high energy density and high load capacity. These materials are comprised of cobalt, nickel, and multi-metal oxide materials to which lithium is added. It is used to identify the capacity and power of a battery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cathode Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cathode Materials Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

About

