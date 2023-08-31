CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen is Accepting Applications for State Treasurer

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Pillen announced he is accepting applications for the constitutional office of Nebraska State Treasure. Treasurer John Murante officially submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Pillen, effective end of the day on September 18. Murante has accepted the position of director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems (NPERS).

The Governor’s appointee will finish the remainder of Mr. Murante’s elected term through 2026.

Applications can be submitted through the Governor’s website here or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

Gov. Pillen has indicated his intent to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on September 6.