CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Establishes Women’s Bill of Rights by Executive Order

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed an Executive Order establishing the Women’s Bill of Rights. Gov. Pillen is the second U.S. Governor to sign such an order, declaring the biological definition of male and female.

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” said Governor Pillen. “As Governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms.”

The executive order establishes, for purposes of state government:

A person’s biological sex is defined at birth The reasons for defining a person’s biological sex Establishes guidelines for reporting of data



This executive order goes into effect immediately.

A signed version of the executive order is attached.

Executive Order establishing the Women’s Bill of Rights