Game On: Growing Trend of Gamification in Training
Gamification is an impactful way to train. It is more enjoyable, with better retention of information and greater adoption of the training, a win for everyone.
Leveraging the power of gamification, can transform corporate training programs for more effective learning, encouraging behavior change and ultimately enhancing corporate performance.”SPOKANE , WA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend to incorporate gamification into training will continue to increase because it’s a win for both employees and employers. “Leveraging the power of gamification, can transform corporate training programs for more effective learning, encouraging behavior change and ultimately enhancing corporate performance.” says Heather Stratford, CEO and founder of Drip7, a gamified training solution that can be white labeled for organizations.
— Heather Stratford, Drip7 Founder and CEO
The gamification market size is expected to grow to $46.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR, compound annual growth rate of 25.6%.[1]
Employees clearly see gamified training as more fun and engaging but employers still need to be sure their investment in training is effective. Many organizations are taking notice of the positive results reported by using gamified training by two large accounting firms KPMG and Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC). Both did extensive research over time to calculate the impact of gamified training.
The Harvard Business Review reported on the KPMG study to measure the effectiveness of the two year KPMG gamified training program. The program was designed to improve employee understanding of KPMG products and services, resulting in identification of business opportunities. Results were measured in 24 offices showing a 25% increase in fees collected, 16% increase in clients, and 22% increase in new client opportunities. All metrics improved. The more an office used the training the more their numbers improved.
One of the benefits KPMG measured was behavior change over time. Eighteen months after the study concluded, the performance metrics tracked still showed measurable improvement. The change was lasting and more permanent, - which indicates behavior change. “We saw the benefits persist long after the rollout,” said Wei Cai, an assistant professor at Columbia Business School and coauthor of the study.[2]
Price Waterhouse Cooper developed Game of Threats™ to help senior executives and boards of directors test and strengthen their cyber defense skills through gamification. As stated on the PwC website: “At its core, Game of Threats is a critical decision-making game designed to reward good decisions by the players and to penalize teams for making poor decisions. Players walk away with a better understanding of the steps they need to take to better secure their companies.”[3]
Game of Threats is based on a 12 round - flash card - fast decision making scenario. “The game was developed by PwC based on the experience of real life cyber attacks clients had faced. Designed to be a non-technical introduction to cyber security, the game sees each team interact with a tablet controller and choose from a number of attack or response cards to play.” Three Scenario based gamification is a common trend in cyber education that is here to stay.
With the use of AI increasing, there is good news and bad news for training.
Bad actors will leverage AI for their benefit to better tailor attacks and increase attacks.[4] This will make it even harder for organizations to train their people in how to protect from cyber threats increasing in sophistication. Since human error continues as the leading cause of cyber incidents, the training of people is a high priority. But AI can also increase the speed of development and volume of training content including gamification.
Gamification will enhance training.[5] Training with gamification makes training more fun.
According to Stratford, some key benefits of using gamification in corporate training are:
- Increased engagement
- Enhanced learning experience
- Motivation and goal orientation
- Greater retention and adoption of learned information
- Social collaboration and teamwork
- Real-time feedback and assessment
The current workforce has four generations employed. Gamification can work with learning preferences of different generations as well as preferred learning styles.[6]
Individuals are more likely to retain and apply information they learn when they are having a positive gamified learning experience.[7]
As technology evolves, personalized gamification could address not only user preferences but also adaptive challenges for users.[8]
For example, the health and wellness industry has seen an increase in gamification to motivate individuals to adopt healthier habits. We are likely to see more gamified fitness apps with wellness challenges and virtual rewards to motivate adoption of healthier behaviors.[9]
Gamification in training is here to stay and will continue to grow. Organizations that have carefully crafted gamified training with specific goals can reap the benefits of having happier, more engaged and skilled employees. Whether the training is focused on cybersecurity or increasing business opportunities, gamified training will result in behavior change that will benefit and protect the organization.
