Hawaii-Based Marketing Agency Branding Aloha Launches Fundraiser: Maui Strong T-Shirt to Support Wildfire Victims
Hawaii-Based Marketing Agency Branding Aloha Launches Fundraiser: Maui Strong T-Shirt to Support Wildfire Victims through support at Hawaii Community Foundation
At Branding Aloha, we recognize the deep impact of the recent Maui wildfires on our community. This fundraiser is our humble response to support those who have endured significant losses.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Branding Aloha, a leading Hawaii marketing agency based on Oahu, announced the launch of their fundraiser to support the Maui Ohana, featuring a limited edition Maui Strong t-shirt. The initiative will support the local community by donating 100% of the proceeds to the Hawaii Community Foundation, specifically to aid those who have suffered losses from the recent devastating wildfires. The funds and support generated will contribute to the slow healing and rebuilding process for the affected individuals and families.
— Joella Hopkins
The Maui Strong t-shirt showcases a unique design that captures the essence of Hawaii's resilience and unity. With vibrant colors and the empowering slogan, "Our Aloha Never Dies," the t-shirt serves as a symbol of strength and solidarity in the face of challenges.
"At Branding Aloha, we recognize the deep impact of the recent Maui wildfires on our community. This fundraiser is our humble response to support those who have endured significant losses," said Joella Hopkins, President of the agency. "By purchasing a Maui Strong t-shirt, individuals not only express their solidarity, but also provide direct assistance to those in need during this critical time."
Maui Strong t-shirts are available for purchase at $36 each, with all proceeds being dedicated to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Supporters can make a tangible impact by contributing to the healing and rebuilding efforts while proudly displaying their commitment to the community.
To participate in this initiative and purchase a Maui Strong t-shirt, please visit https://www.brandingaloha.com/product/maui-strong/
For media inquiries, please contact: Branding Aloha at (808) 339-3605 Email: hello@brandingaloha.com
About Branding Aloha: Branding Aloha is a dynamic and community-driven marketing agency based on Oahu. With a passion for creativity and innovation, the agency specializes in providing tailored marketing solutions to local businesses and national brands alike, helping them thrive, build brand love, and share aloha.
Branding Aloha
Branding Aloha
+1 808-339-3605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Support Maui Strong - Branding Aloha Fundraiser