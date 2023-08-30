Summary

Food & Beverages
Seeds
Possible Health Risk-Contain cardiac glycosides

Company Name:
Todorganic, Inc.
Todorganic Natural Products

Company Announcement

TODORGANIC INC Middleburg FL is recalling its Nuez de la India Seeds because FDA analysis has determined that the seeds appear to be Thevetia peruviana, or yellow oleander. All parts of the yellow oleander plant are known to contain cardiac glycosides that are highly toxic to humans and animals. Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

The product was distributed online through the Amazon, eBay, and Walmart platforms. The product comes in a 2-ounce white with green marked foil bag. 12 seeds in a bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of sampling conducted by the FDA.

Consumers who purchased Nuez de la India seeds from TODORGANIC INC are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company on 1-904-397-9339 Carlos Perez. Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time.

Carlos Perez
1-904-397-9339