‘Lucy and the Lake Monster’ Supports Search for Sea Serpent in Lake Champlain With Loch Ness Monster Researchers

Co-authors Rossi and Tabor search Lake Champlain to find Champ the plesiosaur

The Loch Ness expedition team from Scotland and fans of the book 'Lucy and the Lake Monster" team up to find Champ, the sea serpent of Lake Champlain.

VALLEY VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Co-authors Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor of "Lucy and the Lake Monster," a best-selling children’s novel and adapted film set to release in early 2024, recently announced that the book’s success is supporting a search for the story’s real-life cryptid inspiration in Lake Champlain. Researchers and scientists who specialize in the Loch Ness monster, many of whom recently garnered international attention for their latest search efforts in Scotland this summer, are coming to New York and Vermont to join the project."Our ‘Lucy and the Lake Monster’ project is catalyzing the biggest search for Champ ever in Lake Champlain," said co-author and retired teacher Kelly Tabor, who was recently nominated with Rossi for Best Children’s Author at the Red Letter Awards 2023. “Champ means so much to so many people, and it’s long overdue we bring him the spotlight he deserves.”"Lucy and the Lake Monster" tells the story of an 8-year-old orphan girl and her Grandpa looking for a sea serpent named Champ. The story’s cryptid is drawn from over 300 real-life accounts and legends of a large, horned monster living in Lake Champlain, one of the largest lakes in the Adirondacks on the border between New York and Vermont. Sightings of the creature date back to indigenous legends of the native Abenaki and the Iroquois people.The co-authors were inspired by the latest search efforts to locate the Loch Ness monster, which culminated with the largest hunt for the creature in 50 years throughout August 2023.“We will be bringing the top scientists to go through all of Lake Champlain and find evidence of Champ once and for all,” said co-author Richard Rossi. “We are building on what was done in Scotland in an even greater way to find Champ," Rossi said.Lucy and the Lake Monster was filmed in 2022 at Lake Champlain with co-author Richard Rossi in the lead role of Papa and Emma Pearson as Lucy. The film is currently in post-production and will be released in early 2024.Dot Mackenzie, a Scotland resident who participated in the Loch Ness search, invited Rossi and Tabor to screen the Lucy and the Lake Monster film in Scotland, and she plans to join the pilgrimage of Loch Ness researchers coming to Lake Champlain. “It’s a wonderful connection between Champ and Nessie, between New York and the Highlands,” Mackenzie said.To learn more about Lucy and the Lake Monster and its authors, stay up to date with the film’s progress, and track the latest news from the Champ search efforts, please visit www.lucyandthelakemonster.com

