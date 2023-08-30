Campaign to target 100% increase in bean consumption among Kenyan consumers to improve diets and food systems

More than 650 improved varieties of beans have reached the market across Africa. Bean consumption in Kenya falls below the global annual average of 7.5kg per capita.

Beans is How aims to raise awareness and inspire partners to promote the value of beans for more sustainable diets and climate-smart agriculture.

By raising awareness of the benefits of incorporating beans into Kenyan diets, we hope to have a transformative impact on health, livelihoods and sustainable food production.” — Paul Newnham, Executive Director of the SDG2 Advocacy Hub