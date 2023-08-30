When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 30, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Seeds Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Health Risk-Contain cardiac glycosides Company Name: Todorganic, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Todorganic Natural Products Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

TODORGANIC INC Middleburg FL is recalling its Nuez de la India Seeds because FDA analysis has determined that the seeds appear to be Thevetia peruviana, or yellow oleander. All parts of the yellow oleander plant are known to contain cardiac glycosides that are highly toxic to humans and animals. Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

The product was distributed online through the Amazon, eBay, and Walmart platforms. The product comes in a 2-ounce white with green marked foil bag. 12 seeds in a bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of sampling conducted by the FDA.

Consumers who purchased Nuez de la India seeds from TODORGANIC INC are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company on 1-904-397-9339 Carlos Perez. Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time.

Link to Spanish Translation