HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery Presents Summer Art Series Exhibition End of Summer Collector's Special
"Dive into a Spectacular Showcase of Artistry, Bridging Boundaries and Fostering Community Connections in a Vibrant Celebration of Creativity."
This curated journey through art not only marks the culmination of a vibrant summer but also reflects our commitment to showcasing the diverse voices and visions of artists who shape our cultural.”HARLEM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Dates: Saturday, September 2 - Sunday, September 24, 2023
— Richard E. Pelzer II, Project Manager of HFAS and Founder of HarlemCLX
Gallery Hours: 1pm to 6pm, Wednesdays through Sundays (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays)
Venue: Cafe Melo Gallery, 345 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10027 (Between 127th x 128th Street)
Join us for the HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery Summer Art Series Exhibition | End of Summer Collectors Special, a spectacular event celebrating the culmination of summer through an exceptional collection of diverse artworks. From Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, September 24, immerse yourself in the creativity of talented artists who have poured their passion into captivating pieces that span paintings, photography, mixed media, and digital art to purchase and support local Harlem artists.
Featuring Artists: Aleathia Brown, Cheryl McBride, D'artist Donna Ladson, David Mbele, Glenn Tunstull, Jennifer L. Gonzeles, Kailee Finn, Kelly Robinson, Michal Petros, Monique Young, Peter Ziyo Sibeko, Ronnie Moyo, Roosevelt Blackrose Taylor, Sanusi Olatunji, Sekou Luke, and Solomon Sekhaelelo
"I believe that the HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery 16-week Summer Art Series Exhibition | End of Summer Collectors Special Art Installation embodies the essence of our community's spirit and creative vitality. This curated journey through art not only marks the culmination of a vibrant summer but also reflects our commitment to showcasing the diverse voices and visions of artists who shape our cultural landscape. It's a platform where stories are told, expressions are shared, and connections are forged, fostering a tapestry of inspiration that resonates far beyond the season. Support our local artists." - says Richard E. Pelzer II, Event's Curator, Project Manager of HFAS and Founder of HarlemCLX.
Event Highlights:
1) Opening Night Reception
Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
Time: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Details: Guests will enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres while interacting with artists, learning about their inspirations. Live music by a local acoustic band. Exclusive first look and purchase options for attendees.
2) Art Collectors Special Offers and Exhibition
Date: September 2 - 24, 2023
Details: Diverse artworks available for purchase. Explore paintings, photography, digital art, and more. Pricing and artist information displayed alongside each piece. Artwork purchases available at the gallery's front desk.
SUMMER ART SERIES HFAS Artists Work Available for Sale.
https://www.jotform.com/app/231636998560166
#BuyBlackArt
3) Closing Day Celebration | A Big Event Closing with HFAS16 Announcements for 2024
Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Details: The event concludes with a celebration, workshops, talks, and captivating artworks. A platform to celebrate creativity and bid farewell to the summer season. Final purchase offers to support local artists.
As we bid adieu to this remarkable journey, we extend our gratitude to our community partners for their invaluable support: Africa Everything, ArtCrawl Harlem, Graphite House, Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, Harlem Arts Alliance, Harlem Business Alliance, HarlemCLX, Harlem Parade, Harlem Park To Park, Harlem Week, M & T Bank Harlem, Mr. Punch, NAACP Mid-Manhattan Branch, Plugdin, Revanche Cognac, & The Future In Black.
About HFAS:
Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. The goal is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of the extraordinary work by local, national, and international artists. Visit hfas.org for more information.
About Cafe Melo Gallery:
Cafe Melo Gallery is a uniquely designed, culture-driven, multi-use space inspired by the legacy of Harlem. Located in the heart of Central Harlem, it's an inviting venue for various events, from birthday celebrations to intimate wedding receptions and meetings. Visit cafemelo-harlem.com for more details.
For media inquiries and more information, please contact: Richard E. Pelzer II at richard@harlem2020.nyc.
Richard E Pelzer II
HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
HFAS + Cafe Melo Gallery presents SUMMER ART SERIES 2023 in Harlem