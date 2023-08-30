DIOS Announces Warrant Extension

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) has proposed to amend the expiry date of outstanding share purchase warrants that were issued pursuant to a private placement completed in September, 2020. Each of these 9,090,000 such warrants currently entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the company at a price of 20 cents CA per share at any time prior to 5 p.m. Montreal time on Sunday September 10, 2023 (expiring September 11 as Sept. 10 on Sunday, following item 8 of warrants). Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the expiry date of the warrants will be extended to September 10, 2025. All other terms of the warrants will remain the same.

About Dios Exploration Inc.

Dios Exploration Inc. is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on lithium and gold-copper in James Bay glacial lands, with approximately 1,275 wholly-owned claims for 66,700 hectares (667 sq. km) without any royalties along major greenstone belt geological contact in Eeyou Istchee, including the East-Clarkie, LeCaron, Lithium Nord, Nemiscau North, Pontax North lithium properties and Au33-Lithium33 lithium-gold, K2 Copper-Gold, and 33 Carats gold properties, all in the renowned mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The strength of Dios’s lithium projects lies in their prospective location at James Bay Eeyou Istchee along a major greenstone belt geological structure that is also home to Newmont’s Eleonore gold deposit. Dios’s strong technical team has recognized expertise with more than 30 years experience in mineral management and exploration projects, particularly in glacial terranes, and in building strong relationships with local communities. All exploration programs are subject to Dios’ strict CSR guidelines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com