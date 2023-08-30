Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit

VIETNAM, August 30 - HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a delegation of Việt Nam to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. VNS
