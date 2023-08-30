Springfield Disaster Recovery Center to Close September 2
The Springfield Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The center is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).
The center is at this location:
Springfield Health Center
100 River St.
Springfield, VT 05156
Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday):
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall
131 College Hill Road
Johnson, VT 05656
Vermont College of Fine Arts University
36 College St.,
Montpelier, VT 05602
Cabot Town Hall
3084 Main St.
Cabot, VT 05647
Wardsboro Town Hall
99 Main St.
Wardsboro, VT 05355
FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners in determining those sites. Once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, FEMA and the state coordinate on determining the closing date.
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).
Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.
You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Sept. 12, 2023.