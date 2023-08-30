GLOBAL Awards Improve Health for Down Syndrome

This year, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation Awards Program hit $1.1 million in supporting people with Down syndrome and their families

Denver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) Awards Program hit the $1.1 million mark providing over 300 awards to local Down syndrome member organizations in 46 states and 6 countries since the program started in 2011.

The 2023 GLOBAL Education Awards will go to 13 organizations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. A total of $76,000 will be invested in research and/or medical outreach programs that can quantitatively improve health outcomes. The awards will support over 8,000 individuals with Down syndrome, family members, and professionals. Over the years, a total of 20,000 individuals have been supported by the GLOBAL Awards Program.

“Over the years, GLOBAL’s commitment and generous investment in community programs has made a significant difference in health outcomes for people with Down syndrome,” said Anne Dichele, Executive Director of the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization. “With GLOBAL’s medical expertise and resources, we have learned so much about the importance of mental health. Now we have their impactful funding that empowers us to host our mental health conference.”

“We are so grateful to have the support of a national organization like GLOBAL as we launch our Bilingual Medical Outreach Program,” said Leah Boldt, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands. “This program will provide access to critical resources for children who might otherwise be left behind.”

“Our member organizations provide life-changing programs and services in communities around the country and abroad every day,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of GLOBAL. “As the world’s leading Down syndrome research and medical care organization, we are proud to do our part to support their work and to fulfill our mission of elongating life and significantly improving health outcomes.”

David Tolleson, GLOBAL Vice President, Strategic Alliances agrees, “Local Down syndrome organizations are on the front line of service, positively impacting the health, education, and meaningful inclusion of the children and adults in their community. It’s our honor to support their work.”

The 13 organizations receiving the prestigious 2023 GLOBAL Education Award each have a unique program to offer:

To learn more about the GLOBAL Membership Awards Program, please visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-awards/.

To learn more about GLOBAL Individual and Organization Memberships, please visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-membership/.

To learn more about Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

# # #

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,200 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM . GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

Attachments

Anca Call Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720)-320-3832 acall@globaldownsyndrome.org