P-20 Blockchain Revolutionizes Privacy and Stability in Digital Transactions With an Innovative Technology Suite.

VICTORIA , SEYCHELLES , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P-20 Blockchain is transforming blockchain technology, fundamentally changing the approach to secure transactions, privacy-preserving smart contracts, and stable digital currencies. With its native currency, PVT-USD, at the core, P-20 Blockchain brings a profound shift marked by privacy, anonymity, and seamless decentralized applications.









P-20 Blockchain stands apart from peers by making privacy its utmost priority. Unlike transparent blockchains where transactions are open to public scrutiny, P-20 Blockchain employs advanced cryptographic protocols like Ring CT and Ring Signature. These protocols cloak transaction amounts and user identities, ensuring financial information remains confidential. Think of it as conducting transactions in a mask and using a secret code, safeguarding privacy from potential threats.







P-20 Blockchain leverages an innovative consensus mechanism combining Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAG) and asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT). This blend allows parallel processing, enhancing scalability to over 330,000 transactions per second while keeping transaction fees the cheapest on the market. Security and reliability are not compromised, providing users with a seamless experience.

One of the standout features of P-20 Blockchain is its commitment to price stability. PVT-USD, the native currency, maintains a steady value of one dollar. This stability is maintained through an automated supply adjustment mechanism, taking real-time market demand and conditions into account. PVT-USD is also used for untraceable transactions, keeping users' data protected. No more price volatility; P-20 Blockchain offers a reliable privacy stablecoin.





Including more, the compatibility of the EVM ecosystem empowers developers by allowing them to leverage familiar tools and programming languages, bringing innovation within the P-20 Blockchain community. Moreover, the ability to build privacy-preserving smart contracts within this ecosystem ensures confidentiality while still maintaining transaction efficiency. Advanced cryptographic techniques, including Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) and ring signatures (RingCT and RS), keep information private while maintaining transaction efficiency. ZKP allows verification without revealing sensitive details, while ring signatures provide a veil of security around transactions, allowing the sender and receiver to be masked at all times.







Consequently, the revolutionary transformation at P-20 Blockchain is positioned to usher in a new era of private, secure, and innovative digital transactions at unprecedented speeds. Through its unwavering dedication to privacy, advanced consensus mechanisms, price stability, and compatibility with the EVM ecosystem, P-20 Blockchain offers a secure and private space for transactions, a scalable infrastructure, and a stable value for its native privacy coin.





About the Company - P-20 Blockchain:





In the realm of the digital landscape, P-20 Blockchain stands as a beacon of innovation, offering users a transformative journey towards a more secure and private digital world. Additionally, P-20 Blockchain emerges as the gateway to a new era of secure and private digital transactions.





Website link: https://p20blockchain.com/



Telegram : https://t.me/P20Blockchain



Discord: https://discord.gg/C4WU96wQwQ



Twitter: https://twitter.com/P20Chain









Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



Eric Smith P-20 Blockchain noreply at p20blockchain.com