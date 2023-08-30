Tarsus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will participate in the following conferences, both located in New York City, NY:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will participate in an in-person Fireside Chat on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET



Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Annual Global Healthcare Conference

All dates and times listed above are subject to change. Details on presentation times or changes to presentation dates can be found on the Company's website. Please check www.tarsusrx.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentation will also be available on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying three investigational medicines in clinical trials, including TP-03 for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial, TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.