KULR Announces Extension of Outstanding Note

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced that it has extended the initial tranche of its Note repayment to Yorkville to September 22, 2023.



Michael Mo, KULR CEO, commented: "During this period of ongoing discussions with Yorkville Advisors, we appreciate their willingness to grant an extension to the Company's outstanding Note. In the interim, this allows management to continue to focus on operations and execution of its growth initiatives.”

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

