Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 7, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 7, 2023.

Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM ET / 2:25 PM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

