Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,538 in the last 365 days.

School District Responsibility for Student Costs During the 2023-2024 School Year

The following amounts will be used for the 2023-2024 school year to determine the school district's responsibility (cost cap) for educating resident students. For special education students, the school district incurs the full cost based on an approved contract and is reimbursed for amounts in excess of the cost cap.  The Department of Public Instruction will pay the excess cost for general education students attending residential treatment facilities, and the district of residence will only be responsible for the state average cost.

  2022-2023 Cost Cap1 2023-2024 Cost Cap 2023-2024 Daily Rate2
Special Education students placed by district (based on 4 times the state average cost)      
Elementary (grades 1-8) $55,184.04 $56,080.20 $320.46 / day
Secondary (grades 9-12) $58,659.36 $60,212.60 $344.70 / day
Regular and special education students are placed for reasons other than education (based on the state average cost)      
Elementary (grades 1-8) $13,796.01 $14,202.05 $80.11 / day
Secondary (grades 9-12) $14,644.84 $15,053.15 $86.02 / day
Capital outlay used for tuition purposes $1,777.69 $1,345.20  

1For comparison purposes only.

2Based on 175 day calendar year.

If you have any questions, please contact Adam Tescher at (701) 328-3291.

You just read:

School District Responsibility for Student Costs During the 2023-2024 School Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more