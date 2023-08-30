Attorney General Brenna Bird Files Appeal to Defend Election Integrity

DES MOINES- Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement regarding the State’s appeal of a Polk County District Court’s decision exempting some voting materials from the Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act:

“We are appealing the District Court’s decision against the Secretary of State’s office to protect election integrity and defend state law. The Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act is clear; all official documents are to be written in English—including voter registration forms. We look forward to arguing our case in court to uphold the Act and secure the integrity of our elections.”

