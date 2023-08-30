MassDEP Fines Boston Hides Limited Company for Industrial Wastewater and Hazardous Waste Violations at its Worcester Facility 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $20,797 penalty to Boston Hides Limited Company for violating the Massachusetts Groundwater Discharge Permit Program and Hazardous Waste regulations at its raw animal hides processing facility at 24 Jolma Road in Worcester. MassDEP found that Boston Hides discharged industrial wastewater to the unpaved ground outside its facility without a permit and was not properly managing and transporting its waste oil.

Under the settlement agreement, the company will pay a $20,797 penalty and will conduct several actions to return to compliance, including stopping the illegal discharge of industrial wastewater and properly managing waste oil. The company will also test the soil potentially impacted by the wastewater discharge under MassDEP’s waste site cleanup program and conduct any necessary cleanup actions.

“Boston Hides Limited Company illegally discharged industrial wastewater containing contaminants from animal hides causing potential contamination that now has to be addressed, and also failed to properly manage the waste oil they generated,” said MaryJude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “The company has since stopped the illegal wastewater discharge and has corrected the waste oil violations.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

###