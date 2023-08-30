Submit Release
MassDEP Fines ThermoFab Operating Company, LLC for Environmental Violations at its Plastics Manufacturing Facility in Shirley 

BOSTON The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $19,653 penalty to ThermoFab Operating Company, LLC for violating the Massachusetts Air Pollution Control, Hazardous Waste and Groundwater Discharge Permit Program regulations. The company manufactures plastic products at its facility located at 76 Walker Road in Shirley. An inspection by MassDEP revealed that the company failed to use compliant materials and to maintain required air emission records. The company also was not meeting standards for storage of hazardous waste and waste oil and was discharging industrial wastewater outside to the ground without a permit.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay a $19,653 penalty and will conduct several actions to return to compliance.  The company has already stopped the illegal wastewater discharge.

“ThermoFab Operating Company, LLC violated multiple environmental regulations that reduce pollution and enhance safety” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Going forward, the company must ensure compliance with all applicable environmental and public safety requirements.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

