Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,536 in the last 365 days.

SB163 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-08-29

WISCONSIN, August 29 - An Act to amend 15.227 (15) (a) 7. of the statutes; Relating to: membership of the Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council in the Department of Workforce Development.

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
8/29/2023 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb163

You just read:

SB163 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-08-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more