Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach $60.44 Billion by 2030

The semiconductor packaging market size in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of electric vehicles.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Semiconductor Packaging Market by Type, Packaging Material, Wafer Material, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” the global semiconductor packaging market size was valued at $27.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $60.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

Rise in internet of things (IoT) technology, high adoption of consumer electronics devices, and evolving trends toward semiconductor wafers in the automotive industry have boosted the growth global semiconductor packaging market. However, high-cost associated with semiconductor materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, trend of fan-out wafer-level packaging is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report segments the global semiconductor packaging market on the basis of type, packaging material, wafer material, technology, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the flip-chip segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the fan-out WLP segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of packaging material, the ceramic package segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. However, the organic substrate segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global semiconductor packaging market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global semiconductor packaging market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ASE Group (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (U.S.), Powertech Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., LTD (China), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments (U.S.), and Fujitsu Limited (Japan).

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2020, the flip chip segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for more than 45% of the semiconductor packaging market share in 2020.

The fan-out WLP segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

UK was the major shareholder in the Europe semiconductor packaging market, accounting for approximately 35% share in 2020.